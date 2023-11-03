Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

