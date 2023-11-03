Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 815,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

