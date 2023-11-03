Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $49.32 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,691 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.