Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $46.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 546,920 shares.

The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after buying an additional 268,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

