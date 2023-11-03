Apollo Global Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NYSE:APO opened at $84.13 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

