Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

APO stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 979,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $9,105,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

