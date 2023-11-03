Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Apple has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

