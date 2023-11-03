Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.08.

AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

