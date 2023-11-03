ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.74

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.63, with a volume of 617977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.83.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.22. The stock has a market cap of C$13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. As a group, analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.4656918 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.