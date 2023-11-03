ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.20.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $3,749,832. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

