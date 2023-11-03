Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 285,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 164,178 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $1,232,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

