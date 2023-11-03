argenx SE to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.36) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.91). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.29.

ARGX stock opened at $492.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.39. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,968,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 203.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 54.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 64.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

