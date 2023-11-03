Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Artivion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.41. Artivion has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

