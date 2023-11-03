Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Artivion Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.41. Artivion has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
