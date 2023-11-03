Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

