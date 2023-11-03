Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AINC opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

