Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 45039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

