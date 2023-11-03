Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $12.37 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

