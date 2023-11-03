AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
AstroNova Price Performance
ALOT stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
