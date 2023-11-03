AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.