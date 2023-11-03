Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 437.44%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

