Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,437.45% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,272,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

