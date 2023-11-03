Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 0.34. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

