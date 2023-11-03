Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,262 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

