Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.89 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.