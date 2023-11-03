Atria Investments Inc Buys 592 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $192.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.25. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

