Atria Investments Inc Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 240.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,373,000 after buying an additional 215,387 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $72,756,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $65,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.91. Pool Co. has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.