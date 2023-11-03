Atria Investments Inc Has $4.22 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VGT stock opened at $421.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.13. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $303.58 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.