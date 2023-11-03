Atria Investments Inc Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.