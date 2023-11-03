Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,839 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 38.1% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 167,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 130,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of ENB opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

