Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,588 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

SHOP stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

