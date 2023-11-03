Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,003 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

WM opened at $166.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

