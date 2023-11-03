Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IQVIA by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

