AutoNation’s (AN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.71.

NYSE AN opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.20. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

