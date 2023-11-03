Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

