Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.79.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.21 on Monday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Avantor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.