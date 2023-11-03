Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,202,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

