Avis Budget Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $13.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $13.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $37.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.45 EPS.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.45. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $153.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 429.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $21.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,172,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.