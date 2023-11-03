Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $237.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $153.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $21.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

