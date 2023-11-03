Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.24 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24, Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 429.15% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $21.70 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $186.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.55. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $153.55 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

