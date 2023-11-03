B. Riley Weighs in on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.88 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,596.70%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

