B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.41 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 81.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

