Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:PH opened at $404.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $278.76 and a one year high of $428.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

