Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $151.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.