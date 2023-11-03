Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Snowflake by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

