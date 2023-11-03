Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average of $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

