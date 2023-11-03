Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 13,483 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $44.35 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

