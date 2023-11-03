Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 542 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $263.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.62 and a 200 day moving average of $265.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.55 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.