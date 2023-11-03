Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

