Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

