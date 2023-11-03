Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 6,669 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.30. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

