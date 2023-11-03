Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 1,911.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

